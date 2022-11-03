Maiar DEX Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $367.06 million and $255,801.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007946 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00250734 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005858 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $209,085.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

