Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.