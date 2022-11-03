Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,556,000 after buying an additional 3,726,068 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,356,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after buying an additional 277,260 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after buying an additional 242,162 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

