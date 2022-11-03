Mary Beth Laughton Sells 11,030 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Beth Laughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GAP by 293.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GAP in the first quarter worth $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GAP by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

