MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.96. 1,802,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,361. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

