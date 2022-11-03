MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) & Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Financial Comparison

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MasterCraft Boat and Forza X1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat 0 0 4 0 3.00 Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Forza X1.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat $707.86 million 0.54 $58.21 million $3.12 6.79 Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat 8.22% 62.88% 28.75% Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Forza X1 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

