Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 4,987,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Mattel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.