McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.83 million.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Stock Down 7.7 %

MUX opened at C$4.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$228.60 million and a PE ratio of -26.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.58. McEwen Mining has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$14.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About McEwen Mining

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.