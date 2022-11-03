Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.37 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.