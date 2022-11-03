Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.37 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

