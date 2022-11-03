Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $990,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

