Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,987 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

