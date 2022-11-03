Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes $552,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JD.com by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in JD.com by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,407,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 3.6 %

JD.com stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

