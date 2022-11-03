Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Tops $104.15 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Mdex has a market capitalization of $104.15 million and $12.47 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.14 or 0.31154593 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,054,578 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.