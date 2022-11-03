MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.08 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

