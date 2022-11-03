Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.