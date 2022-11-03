Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $842.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

