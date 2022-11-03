Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.32-$7.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.50 billion-$59.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.51 billion.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,106. The company has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.28.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

