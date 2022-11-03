MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target Lowered to €200.00 at Barclays

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €210.00 ($210.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($248.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($230.00) to €212.00 ($212.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

