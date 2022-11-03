Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,812 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 265,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,146. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

