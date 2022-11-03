Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,378 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 236.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 190,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

