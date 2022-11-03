Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 576.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,671 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after buying an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,673. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.