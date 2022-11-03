Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 146.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 337,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,987. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

