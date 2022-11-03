Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 574.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.