Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 422,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,624,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 156,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

