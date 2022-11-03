Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 1,046,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,199,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $261.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

