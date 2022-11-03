Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Corteva by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock remained flat at $66.91 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 164,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

