Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Trading Down 3.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Cummins stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.59. 97,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,046. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

