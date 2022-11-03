Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

