Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $916,076.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

