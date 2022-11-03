Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.95-39.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,225.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,163. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,231.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,338.60.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

