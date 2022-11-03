Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 0.42 at UBS Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MYBUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of MYBUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,830. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

