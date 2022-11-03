MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
