MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

