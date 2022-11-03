MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $47,457.30 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.03. The company had a trading volume of 261,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,210. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $117.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 35.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.