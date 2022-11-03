Midas Price Hits $42.82 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $42.82 or 0.00212750 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and $932,882.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.25 or 0.30958864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 40.73404331 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $688,218.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

