Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,048 shares of company stock worth $79,186,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $145.89. 215,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

