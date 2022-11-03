Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

MC traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

