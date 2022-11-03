Monero Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $89.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.25 or 0.00735996 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,278.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00305559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00118946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00580076 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00231649 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00251210 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,195,757 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.