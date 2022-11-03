Morgan Stanley Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $120.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 214.14 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

