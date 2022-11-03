Morgan Stanley Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $241.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.17.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.1 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,345. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $409.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.