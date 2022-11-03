Morgan Stanley Raises Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $160.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

CAR stock traded up $16.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.63. 14,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,026. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 452.53% and a net margin of 23.09%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 46.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

