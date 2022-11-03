Morgan Stanley Trims Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price to $8.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $3.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

