Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.49. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

