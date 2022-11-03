MQS Management LLC Acquires 17,528 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. M.D.C. makes up approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M.D.C. Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,090. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

