MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. ANSYS comprises approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS Price Performance

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

