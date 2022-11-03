MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,770 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after acquiring an additional 947,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.01. 246,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

