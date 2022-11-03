MQS Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

MQS Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $27.66. 65,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,447. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

