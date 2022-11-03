MQS Management LLC Invests $571,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 131.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $441.86. The stock had a trading volume of 77,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

