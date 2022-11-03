MQS Management LLC Invests $646,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. 28,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,630,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,265,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,677,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,598,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,630,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,265,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 279,395 shares of company stock worth $7,893,977. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

