MQS Management LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.67 and a 200-day moving average of $334.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.