MQS Management LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sealed Air Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

